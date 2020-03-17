Coronavirus: SF opens child care centers for low-income families, healthcare workers during COVID-19 crisis

This service is only available for kids of health care workers, San Francisco based hospital workers and low-income families on the Recreation & Parks Management Scholarship list.
"We're providing emergency child care for people on the front lines of responding to COVID-19, as well as low income families who are part of our scholarship program," said Sarah Madland, spokesperson for San Francisco Recreation and Parks.
#SanFrancisco | Here’s a look 👀 inside one of the 37 recreation facilities turned into emergency child care centers.— Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) March 16, 2020
“We know that we had to step up. We know this is a crisis,” said Robert CarPresidio library branch amang@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/4git6d4ycs
Students are divided based on age.
RELATED: Coronavirus: SF starts emergency childcare centers, district makes free meals available to students amid school closures
"Recreation and Parks department is taking care of kids kindergarten through 5th grade. At facilities like this one and the library is taking care of six graders and up. Providing homework help and academic support," said Madland.
The emergency child care centers are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while parents are at work. Free breakfast and lunch is included for students.
"We know that we had to step up. We know that this is a crisis and the whole point of our jobs is to help people. So we're doing it willingly and we hope this is short term," said Robert Carlson, branch manager at the Presidio Library.
Even though San Francisco libraries and recreation centers are closed to the public, Madland says they are considering this program for other families.
RELATED: San Francisco public schools to close for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak, district officials say
"We're trying to figure out how many people are utilizing this service. What other folks are in need. We will make adjustments as necessary," said Madland.
There are 37 recreation center and 28 libraries providing this service for the next three weeks.
You can go to their website here for more details on this program.
