EMBED >More News Videos At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, most cases we in major metropolises like New York City. Now, rural states are feeling the strain.

UCSF issued the following statement:

UCSF confirms 2 patients sharing a room & 3 healthcare workers caring for them have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Helen Diller Medical Center. 28 employees & 15 patients are quarantined as a result - none so far have tested positive. More to come on https://t.co/ln1GXvHb6q — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) October 28, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UCSF Medical Center is trying to determine how COVID-19 recently spread to five people at one of its units, prompting more than 40 additional employees and patients to be quarantined over the past week."We have not yet determined the original source or exact sequence of these infections," UCSF said in a statement. "However, we have isolated these patients and employees, and are working to identify, test and quarantine other individuals who may have been exposed to them, or who have symptoms."UCSF tells ABC7 News its investigation started when two patients who were sharing a room and three employees who cared for them tested positive for the virus.Those three health care workers are experiencing mild symptoms.The hospital says the two patients who tested positive do not have symptoms and had negative COVID-19 tests before being admitted."One unexpectedly tested positive on a routine discharge test. This launched an investigation and contact tracing effort that identified the other cases," added UCSF in a statement.In addition to the original five who tested positive, UCSF says 28 employees and 15 patients are quarantined as a precaution."None so far has tested positive," said UCSF spokeswoman Kristen Bole. "The final one of those will be tested today."UCSF says it has notified the California and San Francisco departments of public health and are working with them to address this situation."There is currently no evidence of spread to additional patients or staff on this unit or others," said UCSF.UCSF instituted a mandatory mask wearing policy for both patients and healthcare providers for its facilities on March 29.