1 killed following shooting in SF's Bayview District, police say

Saturday, August 5, 2023 5:36PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is dead after a shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District on Friday, police said.

The SFPD says the victim was shot on Quesada Avenue between Fitch and Griffith streets.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

