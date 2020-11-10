Meet the 2 immigrant women who won San Francisco supervisors' seats

One is an immigrant from Hong Kong, Connie Chan.
"Being Chinese American, but also that I'm an immigrant and that really brings a different level of understanding. We are not monolithic as an immigrant community," said Connie Chan, San Francisco District 1 Supervisor.
Myrna Melgar fled Central America.
"I was born and raised in El Salvador and my family came to San Francisco when I was 12 during the civil war escaping the war," said Myrna Melgar, San Francisco District 7 Supervisor.
Melgar is the first Latina in 25 years to hold a San Francisco Board of Supervisor's seat.
"I'm so grateful that my neighbors have entrusted me with this position and I can't wait to serve them," said Melgar.
Both women worked in local politics for decades but always behind the scenes as aides and policy managers. Next year their policies will be front and center.
"I will be focused on housing and childcare. That is really important to families and also on senior services. We have a lot of senior sin this district and we are the only district that doesn't have a comprehensive senior center," said Melgar.
"When we are talking about progressive policies what specifically are we referring to? I think those are the policies that really think about providing city services. We really want to put on an equity landscape. It means that we understand that there are language and cultural barriers," said Chan.
They were both inspired by other women of color.
"I think there is a change in the air. The possibilities of women and people of color, immigrants taking positions of leadership," said Melgar.
"We are also paving the way in a way that how our city government will serve immigrants. I think this is not just about translating our city services and what city government is about but it's also about bringing a level of cultural competence," said Chan.
