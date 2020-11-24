3 rescued after being stranded on cliff at San Francisco's Fort Funston

CLIFF RESCUE FT FUNSTON



THREE PATIENTS STUCK ON CLIFF AT FORT FUNSTON GATE, CLIFF RESCUE IN PROGRESS INCLUDING CHILDREN ALL ARE OKAY WITH NO INJURIES AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/5PoEDb3uVp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 24, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters rescued three people who were stranded on a cliff at Fort Funston Tuesday afternoon.The fire department tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that three people, including children, were stuck on a cliff near the gate.Within the hour, officials say everyone was rescued with no injuries to anyone involved.They are all being evaluated by paramedics as a safety precaution.It's unclear how the group became stuck on the cliff.Further details were not immediately released.