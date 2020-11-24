3 rescued after being stranded on cliff at San Francisco's Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters rescued three people who were stranded on a cliff at Fort Funston Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that three people, including children, were stuck on a cliff near the gate.

Within the hour, officials say everyone was rescued with no injuries to anyone involved.

They are all being evaluated by paramedics as a safety precaution.

It's unclear how the group became stuck on the cliff.

Further details were not immediately released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosffdrescuechild rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
CA sees stunning rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, health sec says
CA EDD claim made in Scott Peterson's name, DA says
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
COVID-19 live updates: SF expected to move to purple tier "soon"
8 CA counties change reopening tiers
Show More
Long lines at Thanksgiving food giveaway amid deepening pandemic
Jet and Ali Tila on preparing a Thanksgiving meal
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Nevada Supreme Court makes Joe Biden's win official
Trump skips turkey jokes, gives thanks for COVID-19 vaccines
More TOP STORIES News