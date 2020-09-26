Sports

Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence announces retirement, ending 14-year MLB career, ESPN reports

Hunter Pence stands in the dugout at AT&T Park at the season opener April 7, 2016 in San Francisco. (Matt Keller)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Veteran outfielder Hunter Pence announced his retirement Saturday, bringing an end to a 14-year MLB career, ESPN and AP report.

"Nothing can really prepare you for this part of your career, when you have say, 'I am retiring from baseball,'" Pence said in a video on Twitter. "I've given it everything I possibly can, and the game has given back to me tenfold."



RELATED: Coronavirus coping: San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, wife Lexi share how they're sheltering in place

Pence, 37, was designated for assignment in August by the San Francisco Giants after hitting .096 with two home runs and six RBIs in 52 at-bats this season.

He was part of two World Series-winning Giants teams, in 2012 and 2014. Six years ago, he hit .444 with a home run and five RBIs in the Giants' seven-game World Series victory over the Kansas City Royals.

The four-time All-Star has a career average of .279 with 244 home runs and 942 RBIs in 1,707 games. Along with eight seasons with the Giants, he also played for the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseball
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat wave to bring 107-degree temps to Bay Area
Community reflects on deadly Oakland Hills fire amid Red Flag Warning
Here's where fire danger is highest in the Bay Area this weekend
COVID-19 updates: San Quentin inmate dies of virus complications
Only 10% of US adults may have COVID-19 antibodies: Study
Trump to select Supreme Court nominee. What's next?
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
Show More
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, CA health sec. says
Dozens in body armor arrive in Portland for right-wing rally
Trump woos Black voters with 'Platinum Plan's' list of promises
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
More TOP STORIES News