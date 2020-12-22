music

San Francisco Girls Chorus performs elaborate virtual production

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The show must go on, even in the middle of a pandemic.

The San Francisco Girls Chorus put on a virtual holiday performance, thanks to current and past members.

Usually they'd be performing live at Davies Symphony Hall, but not this year.

This year's show had an island flavor to it, featuring music from the Caribbean as well as the Philippines.

Work started on this performance back in September.

Members recorded individual videos for this elaborate production.

"We're talking about 400, more than 400 videos that we put together in one piece," said Valérie Sainte-Agathe. "It's amazing to see that. It's very impressive. Again, a way to gather the community."

Some of the performers are as young as 4-years-old.

