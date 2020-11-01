Here's how some Bay Area residents celebrated Halloween while avoiding crowds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7534213" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family in Walnut Creek knew trick-or-treating would not be normal this year, but they decided to create an elaborate haunted house in their backyard anyway.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco officials urged residents to avoid large gatherings and celebrate Halloween responsibly. The city is the only urban area in California to achieve the yellow tier status.After testing positive for COVID-19 in March, San Francisco residents, Mike McGarvey and Wendy Holder opted for a small Halloween celebration."A party of two since we can't really have a big party," said Holder.They dressed up and dined out at Ace Wasabi in the Marina District."To avoid contact and super spreader events and I think everyone should be conscious of that," said McGarvey.A group of friends turned their Zoom call into a costume party."Basically all of the holiday celebrations at once. I'm also a Christmas ornament, let's say emphasis on that. I'm a happy New Year celebrant, I have a pumpkin, and I just want to celebrate as many things as I can because we are finally let out," said San Francisco resident, Nkechi Neuberg.In a sea of humans, we spotted two shark fins, they were headed home."Walk around in this costume and then go home and watch a horror movie," said San Francisco Resident, Ting Ki Dai.San Francisco resident, Carrie Dial dressed up as a female police officer. Her two dogs were dressed as her inmates, "There is no going to parties or restaurants or bars like we used to so we are just headed to the dog park," said Dial.Some businesses closed early to avoid large crowds according to Patricia Vaughey with the Marina / Cow Hollow neighbors and merchants."The word is out. Try to be as safe as you possibly can and not have large parties at bars and restaurants and try to be responsible. It looks like we are doing it," said Vaughey.San Francisco police urged residents not only to celebrate responsibly by wearing a mask but also announcing a DUI patrol from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.