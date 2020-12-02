Couple arrested for boarding SFO flight to Hawaii after positive COVID-19 test

The man and woman are residents of Kaua'i who tested positive during pre-travel screenings prior to their United Airlines flight from SFO over the weekend.
They are charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and are currently in isolation. Contact tracing is being done to alert anyone who needs to go into quarantine.
Here's what it's like traveling to Hawaii during a pandemic
The two cases have increased the island of Kaua'i's total number of current positive cases to 17 from 15. The island has a culmative case count of 131 infections.
Starting Wednesday, all travelers arriving on Kaua'i are subject to a 14-day self-quarantine regardless of testing.
ABC7 News reached out to SFO and United Airlines for a comment but have not yet heard back.
