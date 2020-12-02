Coronavirus

Couple arrested for boarding SFO flight to Hawaii after positive COVID-19 test

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Hawaii couple who traveled from San Francisco International Airport to Kaua'i has been arrested for boarding the flight when they knew they were positive for COVID-19, the mayor of Kaua'i announced.

The man and woman are residents of Kaua'i who tested positive during pre-travel screenings prior to their United Airlines flight from SFO over the weekend.

They are charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and are currently in isolation. Contact tracing is being done to alert anyone who needs to go into quarantine.

RELATED: Here's what it's like traveling to Hawaii during a pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

If you're looking for a vacation, here's what you'll need to do to get to Hawaii as new protocols are in place.



The two cases have increased the island of Kaua'i's total number of current positive cases to 17 from 15. The island has a culmative case count of 131 infections.

Starting Wednesday, all travelers arriving on Kaua'i are subject to a 14-day self-quarantine regardless of testing.

ABC7 News reached out to SFO and United Airlines for a comment but have not yet heard back.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisco international airporthawaiiarresttravelcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Mom battling COVID-19 put on ventilator after delivering twins
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
COVID-19 Update: Santa Clara Co. says surge is 'gravely concerning'
Santa Clara Co. hospitals may reach capacity by mid-December
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shop #BeLocalish Holiday Deals and Steals
Santa Clara Co. hospitals may reach capacity by mid-December
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
SJ teen's viral portraits of Biden, Harris now up in LA exhibit
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
COVID-19 Update: Santa Clara Co. says surge is 'gravely concerning'
Show More
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan could get controversial in CA
CDC director: Expect 150-200K more US COVID deaths by Feb.
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
US adviser hopes for COVID vaccine approval by Dec. 10
More TOP STORIES News