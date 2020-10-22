SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco family is winning Halloween with their epic decoration. They put a giant face mask on their house in West Portal.
It covers the "nose" of the house, which is right above the front door. The woman who lives there spoke to Hoodline.
She said her husband is an engineer and their friend is an architect. Together, they came up with the idea for the monster mask.
She also said ghosts and witches don't feel necessary this year because we are living in the scariest of times. The mask is a simple and powerful way to make that point.
San Francisco house wears a mask for Halloween
San Francisco house mask
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News