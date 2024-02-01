CHP investigating police shooting on I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- All lanes of Southbound 280 near Mariposa St. in San Francisco are open Wednesday night after being shut down due to a police shooting, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said one of its officers shot a pedestrian who was on the freeway late Wednesday afternoon.

They were taken to be a hospital.

CHP says the officer is not injured.

A sig-alert was issued just before 5 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.