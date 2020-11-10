Foster Farms donates 1,000 turkeys to San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank received its annual donation of 1,000 turkeys from Foster Farms. The birds will be distributed to more than 200 local agencies and will provide enough turkeys to serve some 15,000 people.
RELATED: SF-Marin Food Bank seeks volunteers for holiday season amid COVID-19 demand
"We are serving 55,000 households which was nearly double what we were doing pre-pandemic, so this year more important than ever," said Barbara Abbott of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Statewide, one in eight adults and one in five children struggle with food insecurity despite the fact that the state produces nearly half of America's fruits and vegetables, according to the food bank.
Foster Farms has already donated more than two million pounds of chicken during the pandemic.
To donate to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, click here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic