Foster Farms donates 1,000 turkeys to San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area food bank is getting some much-needed holiday help.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank received its annual donation of 1,000 turkeys from Foster Farms. The birds will be distributed to more than 200 local agencies and will provide enough turkeys to serve some 15,000 people.

"We are serving 55,000 households which was nearly double what we were doing pre-pandemic, so this year more important than ever," said Barbara Abbott of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Statewide, one in eight adults and one in five children struggle with food insecurity despite the fact that the state produces nearly half of America's fruits and vegetables, according to the food bank.

Foster Farms has already donated more than two million pounds of chicken during the pandemic.

To donate to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, click here.

