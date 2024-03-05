Restaurants open, expand in SF as businesses bet on downtown comeback

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You've likely heard about businesses that are leaving downtown San Francisco. And while that has become a major concern, all is not lost.

Two restaurants are expanding in San Francisco. One will cater to the lunch crowd while the other is opening three all new locations.

If you're under the impression that businesses, including restaurants can't make it in San Francisco, then you should watch the above video which shows China Live on a Monday night. Their dinner crowd has been strong, and it's led to people asking about lunch.

"So we had a lot of requests from people who are working downtown who may not be remote working and say, 'Hey can I come for lunch?' and we said, 'We're not open,' and they said, 'When you gonna open?' So we've had a lot of those requests," said China Live founder George Chen.

Chen says they first tested out opening for lunch, and are now making it a regular thing Monday through Friday for the foreseeable future due to it's successes.

Offering classic food dishes like the ones I tasted Monday night.

"We're expanding, we're optimistic, and you know with AI coming to San Francisco - I think that's going to be a big thing. What I've seen at lunch is you know, it's about half business people," said Chen.

Emily Winston is the founder of Boichik Bagels and has that same optimism about San Francisco.

"I've had fans begging me since I opened four years ago, 'Please come to San Francisco!' So I'm excited to do that," said Winston.

Winston started Boichik Bagels in Berkeley. In 2021, The New York Times wrote that her bagels were better than bagels in New York. She's expanded all across the Bay and will soon open three stores in San Francisco, including a location along Market and Battery streets. Part of a Financial District that is struggling to recover after the pandemic.

"Then we can really be part of the rebirth of downtown and I'm very excited to be doing that. What better way to bribe someone to come back to the office than with a Boichik Bagel!" said Winston with a big smile on her face.

The two other bagel stores will open in Lower Pac Heights at 1946 Fillmore and Laurel Heights at 3665 Sacramento, and will be open for breakfast and lunch. Both businesses, excited about the potential in the City by the Bay.

