Bhangra and Beats Night Market launches, brings arts and culture to downtown SF

The inaugural Friday night market will include South Asian music, dancing, and street food with the hopes of transforming downtown into an arts and culture destination.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Friday night, downtown San Francisco kicks off the first of three unique night markets.

The inaugural Bhangra and Beats Night Market will include South Asian music, dancing, and street food.

Supporters say this is a way to help energize downtown and transform it into an arts and culture destination because not as many people are coming to downtown San Francisco as in years past.

Chef Ranjan Dey, the owner of New Delhi Restaurant wants to help bring the City by the Bay to life Friday night.

"We love being a part of what is San Francisco," said Dey.

It's all part of Bhangra and Beats Night Market. An Instagram page gives you a taste of what events are like.

"We are bringing music. We are bringing food. We are drawing people in and actually offering what San Francisco is all about," said Dey.

New Delhi Restaurant, the oldest Indian restaurant in San Francisco will be one of dozens of businesses showcased.

Katy Birnbaum, Founder and Co-Owner of "Into the Streets" helped produce Bhangra and Beats Night Market.

"We really wanted to bring a night market to San Francisco. It's something SF doesn't have. But, we have a lot of nightlife lovers and small business lovers and foodies, so it's a perfect fit for the culture here," said Birnbaum.

The night market features lively dance music.

"Bhangra music again is North Indian dance music that is just an absolute joy bomb --which is something that San Francisco needs right now," said Birnbaum. "We also have a lot of really popular Bay Area DJs and a lot of different bay area music legends that are going to be joining us on the stage as well."

The night market will have street food cuisine, cocktails, local artisans, and more. Advocates say it's part of the mayor's roadmap for the future of Downtown San Francisco.

"Bhangra and Beats brings together three passions we dearly love altogether--our passion for small business, --our love for cultures from around the world and or immigrant communities... and our excitement to use all of this," said Kate Sofis, Executive Director of Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

The series of Friday night markets is funded by a $300,000 grant.

More than three dozen local vendors will be featured. Part of Battery Street in Downtown San Francisco will be closed.

"The event footprint is on Battery Street between Washington and Sacramento - and also on Clay Street between Battery and Front," said Birnbaum. "The reality is, there isn't enough traffic down here on weekdays which is part of the reason why we are doing this."

Supporters hope the free Friday night markets --along with a number of other city programs will bring people back downtown and help support small businesses in the area.

Bhangra and Beats Night Market will also be held on July 14 and September 8 in the same area. The markets run from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

