  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Developers of proposed 50-story skyscraper in SF's Outer Sunset suing city, report says

KGO logo
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 10:18PM
Developers of proposed 50-story SF skyscraper suing city: report
EMBED <>More Videos

The developers with a controversial plan to build a skyscraper in San Francisco's Outer Sunset is suing the city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The developers with a controversial plan to build a skyscraper in San Francisco's Outer Sunset is suing the city.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the lawsuit claims officials misinterpreted and violated a state law meant to incentivize affordable housing.

RELATED: New renderings revealed of controversial 50-story skyscraper for SF's Outer Sunset District

California's Density Bonus Law allows a developer to build more housing units in a project than regulations allow.

RELATED: SF leaders, neighbors not on board with 'ridiculous' skyscraper proposed for Outer Sunset District

But most of those units have to be affordable housing.

The board of appeals recently blocked the project, saying it was out of compliance with state and local laws.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW