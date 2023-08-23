Developers of proposed 50-story skyscraper in SF's Outer Sunset suing city, report says

The developers with a controversial plan to build a skyscraper in San Francisco's Outer Sunset is suing the city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The developers with a controversial plan to build a skyscraper in San Francisco's Outer Sunset is suing the city.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the lawsuit claims officials misinterpreted and violated a state law meant to incentivize affordable housing.

California's Density Bonus Law allows a developer to build more housing units in a project than regulations allow.

But most of those units have to be affordable housing.

The board of appeals recently blocked the project, saying it was out of compliance with state and local laws.

