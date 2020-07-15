Society

WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Police Commission to discuss placing BLM signs, posters within every station

This undated image shows a patch and badge on the uniform of a San Francisco police officer in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Commission will discuss Wednesday night possible action expressing support for Black lives.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed right here on abc7news.com. our Facebook and Youtube pages.

The Commission is expected to make a decision on showing their support for Black lives but installing Black Lives Matter posters and signs within every police station.

Check back here at 5:30 p.m. to watch the meeting live.
