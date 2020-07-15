WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Police Commission to discuss placing BLM signs, posters within every station

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Commission will discuss Wednesday night possible action expressing support for Black lives.
The Commission is expected to make a decision on showing their support for Black lives but installing Black Lives Matter posters and signs within every police station.
