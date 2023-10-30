WATCH LIVE: Authorities to give update on SF assault suspect who led police on car chase to East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An assault suspect led police on a pursuit from Filbert Street in San Francisco into Contra Costa County on Sunday evening and reportedly tossed unknown objects out of their vehicle along the way, police said.

At approximately 5:52 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Filbert Street on a report of an assault. Police located the suspect, who, when officers attempted to stop him, fled in a vehicle. During the San Francisco pursuit, the suspect threw an unknown object out of the car window at officers.

PREVIOUS STORY: Assault in SF leads to police pursuit, 'suspicious devices' thrown at officers, officials say

Police said that the suspect tossed unknown objects out of the vehicle, including in the area of 8th and Mission streets in San Francisco.

The pursuit continued onto the freeway and California Highway Patrol units took over, ultimately arresting the suspect in Martinez.

A spokesperson for CHP said the suspect didn't throw anything from their car once the highway patrol took over, but items were found inside the suspect's vehicle upon arrest.

"No incendiaries were thrown during our portion of the pursuit, however items were located in the vehicle at the termination point," said CHP.

According to San Francisco police, there are no reports of injuries or property damage at this time.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area of 8th and Mission streets and the 1500 block of Jones Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD at (415) 575-4444. Additionally, if any member of the public comes across any suspicious devices, call 911 immediately and do not approach or move the object.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live