20-year-old arrested after attack on Asian man collecting cans caught on video, SFPD says

20-year-old Dwayne Grayson was taken into custody from his residence on the 100 block of Kirkwood Avenue in San Francisco Thursday morning, officials say.
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked, humiliated while collecting cans in San Francisco neighborhood
The announcement of Grayson's arrest was made Thursday afternoon after a Community Unity and Healing rally on Osceola Lane, the same street where the attacked happened on Saturday, Feb. 22 around 5:30 p.m.
Police say a 68-year-old man was struck on the back of his head and lost a cart full of recyclables. Officials say the victim complained of pain but had no visible injuries.
The Community Youth Center of San Francisco set up a GoFundMe account for the man's family, who according to the page are low-income, which is why he collects the cans to begin with.
"He collected cans as a means to support his family as they are low-income," the GoFundMePage says.
BREAKING: @SFPD says an arrest has been made. It is a hate crime & elder abuse. There is a second suspect. https://t.co/sQnGdp0OR1 pic.twitter.com/j2nQAigzex— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 27, 2020
Grayson was booked at the Bayview Police Station on charges of robbery, elder abuse, a probation violation for a prior robbery conviction and a hate crime enhancement. Officials also note Grayson was the individual who also recorded and posted the incident on social media.
Investigators have identified the other suspect in the incident and are actively searching for him.
If you or a loved one need help with elder abuse issues, click here for a list of organizations that offer help and hope.
While an arrest has been made, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444. Language access services are available through this phone number. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.