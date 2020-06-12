Society

Warriors expected to join youth-led march starting at SF's City Hall at 4 p.m.

Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson marched in the Walking in Unity protest event in Oakland on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors front office and players are expected to join a youth-led march through the streets of San Francisco Friday afternoon which starts at city hall.

The rally and march were put together by youth from the NAACP San Francisco Branch and NAACP Oakland Branch. The rally starts at 4 p.m. at city hall and will be followed by a march to the Hall of Justice.

RELATED: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson join peaceful march in Oakland

According to the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr has been saying the youth is determined to change America.

We will be streaming the rally and march live at 4 p.m. right here on abc7news.com and on our Facebook and Youtube pages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan francisco city hallprotestgolden state warriorsnaacprallystephen currysteve kerr
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
SF restaurants now open for outdoor dining
Peninsula restaurant gives seniors a special treat
Angry turkey forces Oakland rose garden closure
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
﻿BART service arrives in Silicon Valley Saturday
Fauci says attending rallies, protests is 'risky'
Show More
CDC releases guidelines for mass gatherings
'It is racist': BART director criticized for comment about agency's officers
WATCH SUNDAY: National Puerto Rican Day Parade special streamed live
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
Experts: Police 'woefully undertrained' in use of force
More TOP STORIES News