Warriors expected to join youth-led march starting at SF's City Hall at 4 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors front office and players are expected to join a youth-led march through the streets of San Francisco Friday afternoon which starts at city hall.
The rally and march were put together by youth from the NAACP San Francisco Branch and NAACP Oakland Branch. The rally starts at 4 p.m. at city hall and will be followed by a march to the Hall of Justice.
According to the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr has been saying the youth is determined to change America.
