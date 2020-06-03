George Floyd

Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson join peaceful march in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were among several members of the organization that marched in Wednesday afternoon's Walking in Unity protest event in Oakland.

The Warriors tweeted video of the NBA stars walking and showing support amid nationwide unrest over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Say his name," a chant began as Curry and hundreds of others marched. "George Floyd!"

Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson organized the rally that went around Lake Merritt, the same area in which the organization held its championship parade and rallies in years past.

They're just a few of the public figures to join protests across the country over the death of Floyd.

Actor Jamie Foxx also appeared at an event at San Francisco City Hall on Monday.

All four officers involved in Floyd's death are facing charges as of Wednesday.

ESPN contributed to this report.





