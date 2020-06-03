Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson join peaceful march in Oakland

The Warriors tweeted video of the NBA stars walking and showing support amid nationwide unrest over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"Say his name," a chant began as Curry and hundreds of others marched. "George Floyd!"
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson organized the rally that went around Lake Merritt, the same area in which the organization held its championship parade and rallies in years past.
They're just a few of the public figures to join protests across the country over the death of Floyd.
Actor Jamie Foxx also appeared at an event at San Francisco City Hall on Monday.
All four officers involved in Floyd's death are facing charges as of Wednesday.
ESPN contributed to this report.
"Say his name."@StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry join @juanonjuan10 at his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/bT8eZhrjpt— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020
"Say her name."@juanonjuan10 leads his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/7l0EjSwOt5— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020
.@KlayThompson joins @juanonjuan10 at his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/jzzKluLzoX— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020
