San Francisco Unified discusses plans for in-person classes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Unified School District has released new details about its plan to get students back in the classroom.The school board has discussed using a hybrid model of in-class and remote instruction.Safety measures could include partition shields and window ventilation for classroom, as well as creating "instruction kits" to keep students from sharing materials.The district is having discussions about COVID-19 testing of students and getting testing sites at every school.The plan is to first have elementary students in class by January 25, 2021.