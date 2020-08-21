Dome dining is back in San Francisco after health officials ordered Hashiri to take down its 'igloos'

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens
"Signed, sealed and delivered. With small modifications we are back in business," announced Hashiri Wednesday on Instagram and Facebook.
Hashiri, a Michelin-starred restaurant, set up the enclosures on the sidewalk outside its location near 5th and Mission Streets, earlier this month, to keep diners socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The big bubbles cost about $1,400 a pop, according Kenichiro Matsuura, the general manager of Hashiri.
In an interview with ABC7 News Matsuura said another impetus for the structures was the increased homelessness in the area caused by the pandemic.
"If you may be familiar with this neighborhood, it's not the safest neighborhood," he said.
Critics called the transparent tents anti-homeless. There was also concern over the air flow inside the domes.
Hashiri says it has fixed the issue.
"We have implemented necessary modifications required by the health department and happy to announce that the Hashiri dining experience will be offered in our modified Geodesic Igloo domes," posted Hashiri on social media.
Reservations for dome dinning start at $200 a person for a five course meal.
