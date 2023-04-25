Arrest made in SF North Beach shooting that killed 1, injured 4, police say

One person has died after a shooting in San Francisco's North Beach area and at least four others are injured, police said.

The suspect and shooting victim have been identified, according to police

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police announced Tuesday an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting that left one man dead and four others wounded in the city's North Beach neighborhood on Sunday.

The man arrested is Malachi Lefiti, a 22-year-old man from Oakland who was among the five shot, SFPD said.

San Francisco police also say the 23-year-old Solano County man who was shot and killed has been identified as Isaiah Thomas from Suisun City.

Police say a preliminary investigation found that Thomas, Lefiti and additional suspects were attempting to rob victims at gunpoint.

This led to an altercation where Thomas, Lefiti and three other victims being shot. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

SFPD says the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at Grant and Columbus Avenues.

On Monday afternoon, police said two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County (later identified as Lefiti) and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

ABC7 News talked to several witnesses in surrounding businesses, who describe hearing between 4 and 6 gunshots- then coming out to find at least two victims.

As of 4:45 a.m. on Monday, police have cleared the scene, but a portion of Columbus was shut down overnight and there was police tape outside of Condor Club at 560 Broadway.

Employees there emphasize the shooting did not happen at the club - rather, they say workers rushed outside and stepped in to help after hearing the shots.

There were no immediate arrests.

While an arrest has now been made, police said the shooting believe to be an isolated incident and not random.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 415-575-4444.

