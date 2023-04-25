Witnesses describe aftermath of SF shooting that killed 1, injured 4 near nightclub

Witnesses are describing what they heard and saw following a shooting in San Francisco which left one man dead and four others wounded.

"The girl that I saw came running down, I was standing right here. My doorman pulled her in. She said 'I got shot'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Witnesses are describing what they heard and saw following a shooting in San Francisco which left one man dead and four others wounded. It happened Sunday night in the city's busy North Beach neighborhood.

"You don't expect to see that in your lifetime, you don't see it in England too much," said Wayne Mitchell.

Tourist Wayne Mitchell from the United Kingdom grabbed his cell phone and started recording the moment he heard gunfire on Columbus Avenue near Grant Street late Sunday night.

"I heard gunshots, looked outside. There was a black SUV and a guy had shot this guy on a scooter. He was trying to drag him into SUV, the body was limp so he just left him," said Mitchell.

San Francisco police say a 23-year-old man from Solano County died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Four others were wounded.

Two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

"Investigators believe this was not a random attack," the SFPD tweeted.

VIDEO: 1 killed, 4 injured in SF North Beach shooting, police say

Employees at the nearby Condor Club, rushed to help a woman who'd been shot.

"The girl that I saw came running down, I was standing right here. My doorman pulled her in. She said 'I got shot, I've been shot,'" said Danielle Schmidt.

Restaurant owner Francesco Covucci says many customers ran away or took cover.

"We want to see people running toward our restaurant, not running away and getting scared," said Covucci.

"When I first heard about it this morning my first thought, just another thing to give San Francisco a black eye," said Mike Zwiefelhofer.

North Beach Business Association vice president, Mike Zwiefelhofer says North Beach is safe despite perceptions outside of the Bay Area.

"The most part this is a very welcoming area for tourists, this is a blip on the radar," he added.

Data from our ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker supports what Zweifelhoffer is saying, showing the number of homicides in San Francisco have been relatively consistent since 2013 and has not come close to the peak we experienced in 2007.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Despite that, others say violent crime has no place in North Beach or anywhere.

"We've got a lot of tourists and locals.. gunshots shouldn't happen anywhere," said Covucci.

There were no immediate arrests.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not random, but they did not give further details and the investigation was ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 415-575-4444.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live