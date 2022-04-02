SF police investigating deadly shooting in Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bayview District.It happened Friday afternoon in the area of Third Street and Palou Avenue.When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.He was transported to the hospital where he later died.Investigators marked several bullet casings in front of Naughty Boy clothing store on Third Street.A second victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No arrests have been made.