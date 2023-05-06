  • Watch Now

1 injured in shooting near Muni station in San Francisco, police say

Saturday, May 6, 2023 1:37AM
1 injured in shooting near Muni station in SF, police say
Police are investigating a shooting near a Muni station in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person was shot near a Muni station in San Francisco on Friday, police said.

The shooting happened between Van Ness Ave. and Market St. in the Civic Center area.

It was reported just after 4 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Officials did close an entrance to the station at the time of the shooting, but officials said the station itself is open.

No word on an arrest, the victim's condition and what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

