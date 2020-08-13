Police investigating after person shot near San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near 4th and Mission streets in San Francisco.
The shooting occurred at 3:22 p.m., police say.
When officers responded to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
A description of the suspect has not been released by police.
Traffic will likely be impacted while officers are on scene.
