Sideshow crackdown: SF proposes impounding cars for minimum of 2 weeks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is cracking down on sideshows which, according to Mayor London Breed, have increased during the coronavirus pandemic . The city is proposing an ordinance which would allow police to impound any car participating in these stunt driving events."One of the reasons they like this intersection is because there are five ways to escape, actually six," explained San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior District.The intersection he was pointing to has so many skid marks left behind by sideshows that the pavement is now entirely black.It was also where, earlier this month, a Sacramento man was shot and killed and two other were injured in the area of Mission Street and Persia Avenue, the night a big sideshow was taking place."I know people think they're fun and exciting and especially during COVID people feel like there's nothing to do and they want to go out and they want to participate and they want to see these things but sadly we're putting lives at risk," said Mayor London Breed who supports the proposed legislation that would allow police to impound vehicles participating in sideshows. Any other cars used to aid and abet these stunts will also be seized."Your car, if we catch you, will be impounded for no less than two weeks on the first offense, no less than 29 days on the second offense and thereafter," warned Police Chief William Scott.He promised to go after the drivers and arrest them as well.How? Primarily by using surveillance cameras."We're going to be getting over 15 cameras on this corner and video evidence is one of the most important factors in these crimes," added Supervisor Safai.City officials are also concerned these large gatherings during this pandemic, with no social distancing, endangers local communities.