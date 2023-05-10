The woman's family says she tried to escape into a nearby stairwell after being stabbed three times but succumbed to her injuries. This is why they're sharing the painful story.

64-year-old SF woman stabbed to death by next-door neighbor, her family says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The family of a murdered 64-year-old woman is speaking out after she was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her next-door neighbor.

The family of Ms. Hu, who requested only her last name be used, says she was going to the lobby of her Duboce Triangle apartment Friday morning when she was stabbed three times by the man who lived next door.

The woman tried to escape into a nearby stairwell but succumbed to her injuries and wasn't discovered until about an hour later.

"I want people to know my aunt was very brave and she did what she could try and survive," says the woman's niece, who requested she be referred to as Shan.

San Francisco police arrested 41-year-old Jesus Esparza a short time later.

Both the woman's son and niece say despite their pain, sharing her story is important.

Speaking through a translator, Zhi He Kuang said he wants others to know what happened, in fear the suspect will be released, and wants to make sure his mother did not have to "die for nothing."

Shan says her aunt was a quiet caretaker of her grandmother for about 10 years and was looking forward to retirement.

Despite her pain, Shan says she wanted to tell the world her aunt was more than just a number.

"I want her death to be a reminder we have severe problems in our society, in San Francisco," Shan said.

Shan says her aunt did not speak English and had no communication with Esparza.

Police say Esparza was transported to the county jail on charges of murder, illegal entry into an emergency area, and resisting arrest. The online inmate locator does not indicate a bond or upcoming court appearance.

SFPD is asking anyone with information to call 415-575-4444 as this is an open investigation.

