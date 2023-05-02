Doctors worked for hours to save Cash App founder's life before death from stab wounds, report says

The San Francisco Medical Examiner has released its autopsy report following the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Medical Examiner has released its autopsy report following the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

It shows Lee died from multiple stab wounds, one of which pierced his heart.

The report shows doctors at San Francisco General Hospital worked for hours to save Lee, before he died in the operating room.

According to the toxicology report, Lee had alcohol, cocaine and ketamine in his system when he died.

RELATED: Suspect to plead not guilty in Bob Lee murder, attorney says after another postponement

The man accused of murdering Lee, Nima Momeni, will be in court on Tuesday after his arraignment was postponed last week.

A judge previously granted a request by Momeni's attorney, Paula Canny, moving his arraignment from last week to this week.

The 38-year-old tech entrepreneur has yet to answer to the murder charge against him.

TIMELINE: Events leading up to fatal SF stabbing of Bob Lee shown in court documents

"To do my job effectively I need the police reports that's why I said that sort of thing like it's not rocket science if the police are going to make an arrest they are duty bound to make these materials available to defense counsel," said Canny.

Canny said when the time comes, Momeni will plead not guilty.

