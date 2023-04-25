Nima Momeni, the Emeryville man suspected in the stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee, is scheduled to answer to a murder charge at his arraignment.

Entrepreneur accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee expected to be arraigned Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nima Momeni, the Emeryville man suspected in the stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

This comes after the 38-year-old tech entrepreneur's original court date was pushed back due to his attorney being out of town.

Momeni is accused in the stabbing death of Cash App founder and MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee and is expected to answer to a murder charge.

In early April, Lee was in town from Miami on a work summit when he was stabbed and killed along Main Street, near Harrison in the early morning hours of April 4.

The latest documents reveal stunning details about the events that allegedly happened during the final hours of Lee's life.

They detail a trail of evidence and timeline, including interviews from friends, elevator surveillance footage and a text sent from Momeni's sister to Lee on the morning of the stabbing.

After Lee and her brother left her place at San Francisco's Millennium Tower, she wrote:

"Just wanted to make sure you're doing ok, cause i know Nima came wayyyy down hard on you, and thank you for being such a classy man and handling it with class."

Momeni's arrest came nine days after the deadly attack.

Earlier this month District Attorney Brooke Jenkins spoke to ABC7 News about the charges.

"At this point in time, we are still very much looking at first degree murder," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said earlier in April. "This is a person who was in his vehicle with a kitchen knife. That's not something most of us carry around."

Momeni's attorney Paula Canny acknowledges the charges against her client are serious, but emphasizes she doesn't agree with a murder charge.

"There was no premeditation, deliberation, no malice," Canny previously told ABC7 News. "Absolutely not. So if there's no malice, then by definition it's not a murder."

During his last court appearance, Momeni's sister and her husband were here with other family members.

