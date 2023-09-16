Asian-inspired night market has successful trial run in San Francisco's Sunset District

For the first time ever, San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood hosted an Asian-inspired night market Friday night.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Food, shopping and music were all present in San Francisco's Sunset District Friday. For the first time ever, the neighborhood hosted an Asian-inspired night market.

"Night markets bring people together. They make streets safer, they give a boost to small businesses," said Supervisor Joel Engardio.

Engardio is the man who brought the market to life.

He says he got the idea after visiting similar night markets in Taiwan.

"I love it. I've never seen anything like it. I grew up here in the Sunset and this is the first time ever seeing a night market happen so it's really special," said Sunset resident, Paula Mak.

Mak says she thinks events like this are exactly what the city needs to combat its struggling image.

Not just for local residents, but also small businesses, many of whom said the market is a good opportunity for them to expand their customer base.

"I saw a lot of promotion for it online, but I think this is maybe something that San Francisco is lacking right now," said Meghan Grady.

After hosting a successful Dreamforce convention earlier in the week, city officials say it's important to also remember local neighborhoods.

"This is really the locals. This is people who live in the avenues of San Francisco, the various neighborhood groups and the businesses that the local community supports," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

And given the seeming success of this trial run, Engardio says he hopes to bring the night market back for more.

"We want to have night markets every night in the Sunset. So this is where we're going to figure out what works, what doesn't. Give us your feedback and we're going to make them even better all next year," he said.

