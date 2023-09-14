Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff asks why San Francisco can't be clean and safe every day after increased patrols for Dreamforce conference.

Dreamforce in SF lined with extra safety patrols; Salesforce CEO asks why not 'every single day?'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the third and final day of one of San Francisco's largest conferences: Dreamforce, hosted by Salesforce at the Moscone Center.

Outside of the conference headquarters at the Moscone Center, attendees saw extra police, security, crossing guards and guides -- not to mention the streets which were sprayed down multiple times each morning around the perimeter.

"It's an amazing city. It's an icon for tech and innovation," said AJ Shah, a Chicago resident.

There was an unusually large amount of city workers, making sure that the 43,000 visitors get the cleanest and safest version of San Francisco possible.

"Why can't San Francisco be like this every single day? Why does it take us having to say (something)? What is that?" Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff asked Gov. Gavin Newsom on stage at a Dreamforce event Wednesday.

Newsom responded saying, "Yes, it can be like this," doubling down on calls for the city to find a permanent solution for homelessness, drug use and crime and telling Benioff that elected officials must do more.

This is just two weeks after Benioff told the San Francisco Chronicle "If this Dreamforce is impacted by the current situation with homelessness and drug use, it may be the last Dreamforce in the city."

"Our hotel's about a mile away, and the walk back and forth feels really safe, and I feel like we've had pretty good experiences outside of Dreamforce. And I feel like if we needed support, it would be available to us, so that's not bad," said Lura Whittier, a Phoenix resident.

Whittier said she felt perfectly comfortable with a long walk through the city to get to the Moscone Center.

"100%, yeah," she said.

Mayor London Breed and other city and business leaders say they are taking steps to make the city safe for visitors, with extra patrols that started over the weekend.

"I generally feel safe. And you can see a lot of police officers that work really hard, and we really appreciate these efforts, especially with so many people," said Jane Wang, a Houston resident.

It is welcome news for attendees here from across the country.

"Every city has its characteristics, but it's been really nice. It's felt safe, there's lots of guides here helping us walk around with escorts if we need it," Shah said.

And with a projected $90 million of revenue expected to be generated for the city from this event, other attendees say the conference has no business leaving the city.

"I'd hate to see it leave. I mean, I hope that whatever issues they have can be resolved, and I think they can, because I'd hate to see it leave," said Steve Molis, a Boston resident. "I love this city. I love this event. I can't see it being anywhere else."

And if anything, some say Dreamforce is great preparation for an even bigger event to come in November: the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) global trade summit.

