Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco prepares for safe Super Bowl celebrations on Sunday

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, and San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson outlined plans Friday for Super Bowl Sunday in San Francisco.

"We are really excited that the San Francisco 49ers are in the Super Bowl," said Mayor Breed, who tempered her Super Bowl enthusiasm, with a call to safety.

"We don't want a happy occasion of celebration to turn into anything that creates a challenge where someone is hurt," the mayor said.

After the Giants won the World Series in 2010, 2012, and 2014, dangerous riots erupted on the streets of San Francisco.

RELATED: Crowds get rowdy as Giants victory celebrations continue in Mission District

"It was a nightmare out there, riot police, and people going crazy," said Angelo Basso, who owns Delirium in the Mission District. He says he's nervous about what this Sunday night might bring to his bar and neighborhood.

"We have extra security coming in and extra bartenders, and I don't know when I'm going home that night," he said.

Two weeks ago, when the 49ers clinched the NFC Division title, a SFPD motorcade drove through the Mission District when people spilled onto the streets.

RELATED: Bay Area gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday, preparations and street closures planned

"It gets a little rowdy, but it's fun," said Marty Barela, who took the video of the police and lines of honking cars, from her window on 25th Street. "I get worried when I hear firecrackers," she said.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott joined the mayor at Kezar Stadium press conference, and said they will have extra officers deployed throughout the city.

"When it goes beyond celebration and goes to criminal activity, particularly assaults on the officers who are there to help the community, we have to step in and we have to get control of that," he said.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Stepped-up security at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ahead of 49ers vs. Chiefs game

"My biggest concern is the safety of the folks that work for our department," said Chief Jeanine Nicholson, about her firefighters who are paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

"We have had incidents in the past of folks climbing up on our fire engines and the like, and we're not able to get through and our members haven't felt safe," she said.

To sign up for Super Bowl emergency alerts in San Francisco with AlertSF, you can send a text to the number "888777" with the words "SF49ERS" to receive notifications on Sunday about street closures, any incidents, and areas to avoid if there is heightened activity.

And if the 49ers win on Sunday, information about future events and celebrations will be sent out with AlertSF.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscosafetysffdlondon breedsfpdsuper bowl 2020partysportscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
WATCH IN 60: Angry 49ers fan throws burrito, Sanders leads new poll, 50 years of Pride
49ers talk at Levi's Stadium
49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season
Fans welcome 49ers home after tough loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl 54
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News