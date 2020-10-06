Man charged after brutal assaults of 2 women in their 70's in SF's Tenderloin, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5688695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There's growing outrage in San Francisco's Chinatown community today surrounding the beating and possible robbery of several senior residents. The disturbing incident all was caught on video.

BREAKING: an arrest has been made in the cases of two senior women ages 71 and 78 getting assaulted within a week of each other in the same general area— blocks from Tenderloin Police station.



My exclusive interview w/one victim’s son later tonight. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/gzjM62H9v7 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 5, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An arrest has been made in the brutal assault of two women in their seventies in San Francisco's Tenderloin.Each incident happened within a week of each other, one on Sept. 15, the other on the 22, and just blocks from the Tenderloin police station.San Francisco police arrested 34-year-old Michael Turner and charged him on suspicion of aggravated assault and elder abuse in the first incident, which involved a 78-year old woman who was walking along Turk Street at around 7:30 in the morning.Turner was still in custody on Oct. 5 when he was charged for the Sept. 22 incident involving a 71-year-old woman. He was charged with battery, a probation violation and elder abuse.According to police, Turner has a criminal court stay away order for the area of Market and Jones for a prior weapons offense.ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim has an exclusive interview with the 71-year-old woman's son tonight at 11 p.m.He says he wants to see change, so his family doesn't have to be scared to go outside in their neighborhood.