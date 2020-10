Man charged after brutal assaults of 2 women in their 70's in SF's Tenderloin, officials say

EMBED >More News Videos There's growing outrage in San Francisco's Chinatown community today surrounding the beating and possible robbery of several senior residents. The disturbing incident all was caught on video.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An arrest has been made in the brutal assault of two women in their seventies in San Francisco's Tenderloin.Each incident happened within a week of each other, one on Sept. 15, the other on the 22, and just blocks from the Tenderloin police station.San Francisco police arrested 34-year-old Michael Turner and charged him on suspicion of aggravated assault and elder abuse in the first incident, which involved a 78-year old woman who was walking along Turk Street at around 7:30 in the morning.Turner was still in custody on Oct. 5 when he was charged for the Sept. 22 incident involving a 71-year-old woman. He was charged with battery, a probation violation and elder abuse.According to police, Turner has a criminal court stay away order for the area of Market and Jones for a prior weapons offense.ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim has an exclusive interview with the 71-year-old woman's son tonight at 11 p.m.He says he wants to see change, so his family doesn't have to be scared to go outside in their neighborhood.