Man charged after brutal assaults of 2 women in their 70's in SF's Tenderloin, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An arrest has been made in the brutal assault of two women in their seventies in San Francisco's Tenderloin.

Each incident happened within a week of each other, one on Sept. 15, the other on the 22, and just blocks from the Tenderloin police station.

San Francisco police arrested 34-year-old Michael Turner and charged him on suspicion of aggravated assault and elder abuse in the first incident, which involved a 78-year old woman who was walking along Turk Street at around 7:30 in the morning.

Turner was still in custody on Oct. 5 when he was charged for the Sept. 22 incident involving a 71-year-old woman. He was charged with battery, a probation violation and elder abuse.

According to police, Turner has a criminal court stay away order for the area of Market and Jones for a prior weapons offense.

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim has an exclusive interview with the 71-year-old woman's son tonight at 11 p.m.

He says he wants to see change, so his family doesn't have to be scared to go outside in their neighborhood.

