Trade union workers expected to strike against SF Unified School District on Monday

Employees that help maintain San Francisco's public schools plan a one-day strike Monday to protest what they call unfair labor practices.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Employees that help maintain San Francisco's public schools plan a one-day strike Monday to protest what they call unfair labor practices over wages and other issues.

The San Francisco Unified School District's Common Crafts include about 80 plumbers, carpenters, roofers and other tradespersons, the San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council said in a press release Saturday.

The council said the school district has failed to pay wages it owes. It didn't specify the nature of other issues in dispute, but said they stem from an agreement negotiated with the workers in October 2021.

"Common Crafts members will lay down their tools and take to the picket line Monday morning to voice their exasperation with a school district that has continually violated state labor law in its recent dealings with them," according to the council.

A hearing with an arbitrator is scheduled Wednesday, it said.

Hong Mei, the district's head of communications and external affairs, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment emailed to her after regular business hours on Saturday.

Picketing will begin at 6 a.m. Monday outside the district's Maintenance and Operations facilities, located on both sides of Toland Street at 801 and 834. Picketers will later move to the district's central offices at 555 Franklin St.

