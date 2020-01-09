coffee

'Cafe X' featuring robot baristas closes three locations in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's first automated coffee shop Cafe X is closing its three downtown locations.

The machine-operated cafe was first opened in San Francisco in 2017, and quickly gained worldwide attention as the having the first robot baristas making coffee.

The company's founder Henry Hu tweeted that the downtown locations helped Cafe X develop the machines now operating at SFO and San Jose Mineta airports.



He also hinted that more airport locations may be coming.

Cafe X is offering refunds to anyone with pre-paid app credits.

RELATED: Robot baristas serve coffee at San Francisco's Cafe X
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscorobotsbuzzworthyfoodcoffee
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Cafe 'prepares' for reopening by throwing orders from safe distance
How every purchase made at this Houston coffee shop saves lives
East Bay teen asking for donations to help businesses struggling during pandemic
Starbucks to reopen 90 percent of company-owned stores by early June
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News