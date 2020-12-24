San Jose church continues defying COVID-19 orders with plans for an indoor Christmas Eve service

"What I'll say about Calvary Church -- it's beyond disappointing, the situation there is shameful," said James Williams, counsel for Santa Clara County, "They are facing over a million dollars in fines, they've been held in contempt of court, we've gone back in for additional contempt proceedings not just against the church but against the specific individuals who are aiding and abetting these violations."
One of those individuals -- Mike McClure, one of the lead pastors at Calvary Chapel. The church has been in a battle with Santa Clara County for five months now for holding indoor services with an average attendance of about 700 people, in defiance of public health orders.
"They're in their right to exercise their first amendment rights to gather and pray and celebrate Christmas, that is their constitutional right," said Mariah Gondeiro, an attorney for Tyler & Bursch, the firm representing Calvary Chapel.
WATCH: San Jose church fighting back against county as pastor faces fines, jail time for holding indoor services
Earlier this week, a federal court judge upheld Governor Newsom's stay-at-home orders including the ban on indoor religious services.
In his ruling, District Judge Jesus Bernal of Riverside said, "The state has a compelling interest in curbing the spread of what is now the world's deadliest infectious disease," adding, "The constitution is not a suicide pact."
"What I would say to the leaders of that church and across the country, when people follow you, you have an obligation to do what's best for them," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.
RELATED: Ignoring warnings, Kirk Cameron hosts 2nd caroling event as COVID-19 surges in SoCal
Pastor McClure has said in the past that he has no plans to shut down his services and that he is willing to go to jail for it. So far, the church has not paid any fines.
"We're not going anywhere, the fines will be collected and they will pay. We will continue to see this through and we will continue to vigorously pursue enforcement," Williams said, adding that the public should not mistake the lengthy legal process for a lack of consequence.
Williams would not comment on whether there are plans to arrest pastor McClure if he holds Christmas Eve service, as scheduled.
RELATED: South Bay church moves services outdoors after racking up $112K in COVID-19 fines
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic