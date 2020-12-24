San Jose church continues defying COVID-19 orders with plans for an indoor Christmas Eve service

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7523273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several pastors made impassioned pleas Friday to keep their churches open to those suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite legal action from Santa Clara County after one church held indoor gatherings in violation of public health orders.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The concern as we head into Christmas is that a lot of people aren't listening to the COVID-19 recommendations and that includes one San Jose church that continues to defy health orders, even as fines and court orders pile up."What I'll say about Calvary Church -- it's beyond disappointing, the situation there is shameful," said James Williams, counsel for Santa Clara County, "They are facing over a million dollars in fines, they've been held in contempt of court, we've gone back in for additional contempt proceedings not just against the church but against the specific individuals who are aiding and abetting these violations."One of those individuals -- Mike McClure, one of the lead pastors at Calvary Chapel. The church has been in a battle with Santa Clara County for five months now for holding indoor services with an average attendance of about 700 people, in defiance of public health orders."They're in their right to exercise their first amendment rights to gather and pray and celebrate Christmas, that is their constitutional right," said Mariah Gondeiro, an attorney for Tyler & Bursch, the firm representing Calvary Chapel.Earlier this week, a federal court judge upheld Governor Newsom's stay-at-home orders including the ban on indoor religious services.In his ruling, District Judge Jesus Bernal of Riverside said, "The state has a compelling interest in curbing the spread of what is now the world's deadliest infectious disease," adding, "The constitution is not a suicide pact.""What I would say to the leaders of that church and across the country, when people follow you, you have an obligation to do what's best for them," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.Pastor McClure has said in the past that he has no plans to shut down his services and that he is willing to go to jail for it. So far, the church has not paid any fines."We're not going anywhere, the fines will be collected and they will pay. We will continue to see this through and we will continue to vigorously pursue enforcement," Williams said, adding that the public should not mistake the lengthy legal process for a lack of consequence.Williams would not comment on whether there are plans to arrest pastor McClure if he holds Christmas Eve service, as scheduled.