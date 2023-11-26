  • Watch Now

Pedestrian dies after vehicle collision in San Jose, police say

Bay City News
Sunday, November 26, 2023 6:35PM
Pedestrian dies after vehicle collision in SJ, police say
A pedestrian died after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Copperfield Drive in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A pedestrian died after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Copperfield Drive in San Jose, police said early Sunday morning.

The person was pronounced dead at the hospital, San Jose Police said.

RELATED: San Jose mayor talks about traffic safety plan after another string of pedestrian deaths

Officers continue to investigate the incident, which is the 44th fatal collision in the city this year and the 25th pedestrian death, police said.

Police advised the public to continue to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
