Pedestrian dies after vehicle collision in San Jose, police say

A pedestrian died after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Copperfield Drive in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A pedestrian died after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Copperfield Drive in San Jose, police said early Sunday morning.

The person was pronounced dead at the hospital, San Jose Police said.

Officers continue to investigate the incident, which is the 44th fatal collision in the city this year and the 25th pedestrian death, police said.

Police advised the public to continue to avoid the area.

