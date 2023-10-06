  • Watch Now

San Jose day care shut down after 1-year-old children drown in pool

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Friday, October 6, 2023 2:02AM
Happy Happy Daycare in San Jose has been shut down after two 1-year-old girls died and one hospitalized after falling into a pool on Monday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose daycare has been shut down after three children fell into a pool on Monday. Two died and one was hospitalized.

The operating license for Happy Happy Daycare in Almaden Valley was suspended on Thursday night.

RELATED: 1-year-old girls ID'd as children who drowned in San Jose day care pool, coroner says

Following a hearing, the state may choose to revoke the license entirely.

Homicide detectives are investigating the drownings.

State records show the center was cited several times during inspections.

