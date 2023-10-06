Happy Happy Daycare in San Jose has been shut down after two 1-year-old girls died and one hospitalized after falling into a pool on Monday.

San Jose day care shut down after 1-year-old children drown in pool

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose daycare has been shut down after three children fell into a pool on Monday. Two died and one was hospitalized.

The operating license for Happy Happy Daycare in Almaden Valley was suspended on Thursday night.

RELATED: 1-year-old girls ID'd as children who drowned in San Jose day care pool, coroner says

Following a hearing, the state may choose to revoke the license entirely.

Homicide detectives are investigating the drownings.

State records show the center was cited several times during inspections.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live