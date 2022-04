San Jose police identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 women

EMBED >More News Videos Two people died in a traffic accident that turned fatal in San Jose Tuesday night. Now, the city may be on its way to beating its own record.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Police Department has identified the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two women earlier this month.Police say they are looking for Jose Carrillo-Huizar, 55, who is currently on the run. They're asking anyone who knows where he might be to call them immediately.On April 7, police say Carrillo-Huizar was driving down Ocala Ave. when he struck two women walking across the street in a marked crosswalk.Immediately after the collision Carrillo-Huizar fled the scene and both women were taken to the hospital with major injuries.Police say shortly after arriving both women died.Investigators were able to track down Carrillo-Huizar's red pick-up truck and it is now in custody.However, the whereabouts of Carrillo-Huizar are unknown.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O'Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org . If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.