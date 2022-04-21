San Jose police identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 women

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Police Department has identified the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two women earlier this month.

Police say they are looking for Jose Carrillo-Huizar, 55, who is currently on the run. They're asking anyone who knows where he might be to call them immediately.

RELATED: San Jose on pace to surpass traffic death record after 2 die in car crash
EMBED More News Videos

Two people died in a traffic accident that turned fatal in San Jose Tuesday night. Now, the city may be on its way to beating its own record.



On April 7, police say Carrillo-Huizar was driving down Ocala Ave. when he struck two women walking across the street in a marked crosswalk.

Immediately after the collision Carrillo-Huizar fled the scene and both women were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Police say shortly after arriving both women died.

Investigators were able to track down Carrillo-Huizar's red pick-up truck and it is now in custody.

RELATED: SJ mayor testifies before CA lawmakers, now speed cameras could soon come to 3 Bay Area cities

However, the whereabouts of Carrillo-Huizar are unknown.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O'Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josetraffic fatalitiessjpdpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashroad safetyinvestigationpedestrians
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
UC Berkeley police locate person behind threats of violence on campus
Richmond police crack 1999 murder with familial DNA search
Nearly 100 San Mateo High School students get COVID after prom
Former Oakland priest charged in deadly DUI crash
Former Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80
Show More
Air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to fire, burn hazards
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
3 men kidnap 4 NorCal tourists, steal roughly $70K of property
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
SJ Home Depot fire destroyed woman's new backyard for daycare
More TOP STORIES News