San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, but is expected to be OK, according to a statement from his office.At 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Mayor Liccardo was cycling on the 600 block of Salt Lake Drive when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The driver of the vehicle pulled over and stayed at the scene, while Mayor Liccardo was taken to the hospital to be checked out.The mayor suffered minor fractures, but his injuries are not considered overly-serious. He will be kept overnight for observation and return home in the next day or two.Mayor Liccardo is currently resting and in good spirits, the statement said. He shared the following statement:"I'd like to thank compassionate neighbors like Linda and Tom who rushed to help immediately after the accident; the fast and professional response from Fire Station 19 and the San Jose Police Department; the wonderful paramedic care from Alex and her team; and the outstanding medical attention from Dr. Jimenez and the entire staff at Regional Medical Center," said Mayor Liccardo."