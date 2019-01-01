San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo hit by car while riding bicycle

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, but is expected to be OK, according to a statement from his office. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, but is expected to be OK, according to a statement from his office.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Mayor Liccardo was cycling on the 600 block of Salt Lake Drive when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The driver of the vehicle pulled over and stayed at the scene, while Mayor Liccardo was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The mayor suffered minor fractures, but his injuries are not considered overly-serious. He will be kept overnight for observation and return home in the next day or two.

Mayor Liccardo is currently resting and in good spirits, the statement said. He shared the following statement:

"I'd like to thank compassionate neighbors like Linda and Tom who rushed to help immediately after the accident; the fast and professional response from Fire Station 19 and the San Jose Police Department; the wonderful paramedic care from Alex and her team; and the outstanding medical attention from Dr. Jimenez and the entire staff at Regional Medical Center," said Mayor Liccardo."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cyclingbicyclebicycle crashaccidentsam liccardocrashSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say 6-year-old Oakland girl struck by 'celebratory gunfire'
Fairfield baby is first baby born in Bay Area in 2019
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
New federal rule in effect requires hospitals to post standard charges online for every service
Alabama, Clemson themed food make the menu at Levi's Stadium for CFP National Championship
Garbage starting to pile up in National Parks due to government shutdown
Oscar Grant remembered on 10th anniversary of his death
Ultima Thule arrive from NASA's New Horizon spacecraft
Show More
Closures and delays expected in SJ because of CFP National Championship
Accuweather Forecast: Cold clear New Year's night
Dieticians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
More News