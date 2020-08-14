I-Team

EXCLUSIVE: Couple celebrating birthday Tased, beaten by San Jose police after hotel noise complaint

Shocking video obtained by the ABC7 I-Team shows a young couple being Tased and beaten by San Jose police following a minor noise complaint.
By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A hotel guest called in a minor noise complaint against a young couple celebrating a birthday, but that led to them being Tased, shot with a riot gun, and beaten by San Jose police.

The ABC7 I-Team has obtained police body camera videos that are key evidence in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

