Society

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia announces his retirement

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose's Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced he is retiring Monday.

This comes after backlash against the San Jose Police Department for their response to the protests that followed the death of George Floyd.

RELATED: SJPD hit with federal civil rights lawsuit over injuries to protesters

San Jose Mayor responded to the retirement announcement, calling him a "dynamic, exuberant leader."

"History will remember Chief Eddie Garcia in the same way I've seen him embraced at countless community meetings: as a dynamic, exuberant leader who gave his heart and soul to his hometown," Liccardo said.

"He brought this police department back from the brink, rebuilding our officers' ranks, their morale, and most importantly, their faith in themselves and their mission. I wish him all the best as he moves into this next chapter of his life."

Garcia was the the department for 28 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josesjpdpolice chiefsam liccardoretirementpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A day in the life of a preschool in SF amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening
Hundreds of child care centers face permanent closure
Warriors GM talks Klay Thompson injury, 2020 draft -- 'With Authority'
Coronavirus live updates: 13 PAC-12 athletes threaten to boycott football season
Show More
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
Here's what has to close back down in San Mateo Co.
Trump sets date for US TikTok shutdown unless deal is made
Apple Fire in Riverside Co. ignited by vehicle exhaust, CAL FIRE says
These stores may not be back after the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News