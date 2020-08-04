San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia announces his retirement

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose's Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced he is retiring Monday.This comes after backlash against the San Jose Police Department for their response to the protests that followed the death of George Floyd.San Jose Mayor responded to the retirement announcement, calling him a "dynamic, exuberant leader.""History will remember Chief Eddie Garcia in the same way I've seen him embraced at countless community meetings: as a dynamic, exuberant leader who gave his heart and soul to his hometown," Liccardo said."He brought this police department back from the brink, rebuilding our officers' ranks, their morale, and most importantly, their faith in themselves and their mission. I wish him all the best as he moves into this next chapter of his life."Garcia was the the department for 28 years.