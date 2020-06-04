George Floyd

WATCH TODAY: San Jose Mayor Liccardo to address SJPD response to George Floyd protests

By Alix Martichoux
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Mayor Liccardo and other city officials are holding a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to address the ongoing protests and the police department's response.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

Mayor Liccardo will be joined by City Manager Dave Sykes and Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Garcia apologized earlier this week for his initial reaction to video of one of his officers, Jared Yuen, taunting protesters. Yuen is also accused of shooting a protester with a rubber bullet at that same protest.

RELATED: SJPD chief apologizes for statement about officer's possible misconduct at protest

"I'm not happy with his actions, I'm sure if Jared was sitting here he'd be embarrassed as well. But I will tell you, I know Jared and he's a good kid who made a mistake who let his emotions get the better of him," Chief Garcia said Sunday.

On Tuesday, he told ABC7 News' Kate Larsen, "I should not have said that he's a good kid. Now I know the officer personally, and he's worked very hard for this department... at the end of the day, the actions were unprofessional, they're not going to be tolerated, they're going to be investigated. The officer will be held accountable for his actions."

San Jose was the first city in the Bay Area to see a major protest in response to the death of George Floyd. At one point, the protest went onto Highway 101 Friday afternoon.

San Jose has lifted its curfew as of Thursday morning.

