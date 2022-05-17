Arrest made in San Jose shooting that left man dead

EMBED <>More Videos

San Jose sees two homicides less than 24 hours apart

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 41-year-old woman was arrested for a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in San Jose early Monday morning, police said.

Jessica Garrison is accused of the shooting reported at 3:08 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 10th Street. The caller reported that she and her boyfriend had been shot, and officers found them both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

RELATED: San Jose records 9th, 10th homicides of the year less than 24 hours apart over weekend

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name hasn't yet been released, while the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a graze gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators identified Garrison as the suspect in the shooting and took her into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about the homicide, the 10th in San Jose so far this year, is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Bagon or Detective Ancelet at (408) 277-5283 or via email at 3589@sanjoseca.gov or 4173@sanjoseca.gov.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josedeadly shootingsjpdfatal shootingdouble shootingman killed
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Man vandalizes SF home with Ukrainian flags
High school musician saves Pearl Jam show in Oakland
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns victims
House panel holds public hearing on UFOs
AAA: Average gas price in CA tops $6
Show More
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Big cross-border tunnel is found linking Tijuana, San Diego
Google opens new Bay View campus
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
Local community leaders call for unity in wake of Buffalo attack
More TOP STORIES News