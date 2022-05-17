Arrest made in San Jose shooting that left man dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 41-year-old woman was arrested for a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in San Jose early Monday morning, police said.Jessica Garrison is accused of the shooting reported at 3:08 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 10th Street. The caller reported that she and her boyfriend had been shot, and officers found them both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name hasn't yet been released, while the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a graze gunshot wound, police said.Investigators identified Garrison as the suspect in the shooting and took her into custody without incident.Anyone with information about the homicide, the 10th in San Jose so far this year, is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Bagon or Detective Ancelet at (408) 277-5283 or via email at 3589@sanjoseca.gov or 4173@sanjoseca.gov.