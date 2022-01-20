Investigation underway after shooting involving SJ police and carjacking suspect, officials say

According to a tweet from SJPD, the shooting occurred in the area of Hedding Street and Park Avenue Thursday night.
Police have not released information on injuries or what led to shots being fired.
We are currently at the scene of an Officer involved shooting in the area of Hedding St and Park Av.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 20, 2022
The shooting involved a car jacking suspect.
We are still gathering details and will update here when we can. pic.twitter.com/xPJGv8bGqj
