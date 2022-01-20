Investigation underway after shooting involving SJ police and carjacking suspect, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a shooting involving at least one officer and a carjacking suspect.

According to a tweet from SJPD, the shooting occurred in the area of Hedding Street and Park Avenue Thursday night.

Police have not released information on injuries or what led to shots being fired.



