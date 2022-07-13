stabbing

Police investigating deadly stabbing in San Jose; no arrest made

This is the 21st homicide in San Jose this year, police said.
Victim fatally stabbed in San Jose; no arrest made, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police on Wednesday are looking for the suspect in a stabbing that left a woman dead in San Jose.

It happened just after 9:30p.m. on Tuesday on South Market Street between West San Fernando St. and Park Ave., police said.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say they believe the victim was homeless.



Police say they believe the victim was homeless.

This is the 21st homicide in San Jose this year.

No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.


