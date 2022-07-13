Police investigating deadly stabbing in San Jose; no arrest made

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11960706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family of a San Jose security guard killed in a double murder-suicide in San Jose Sunday says he was attempting to help a domestic dispute.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police on Wednesday are looking for the suspect in a stabbing that left a woman dead in San Jose.It happened just after 9:30p.m. on Tuesday on South Market Street between West San Fernando St. and Park Ave., police said.Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Police say they believe the victim was homeless.This is the 21st homicide in San Jose this year.No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.