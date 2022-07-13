Police investigating deadly stabbing in San Jose; no arrest made

It happened just after 9:30p.m. on Tuesday on South Market Street between West San Fernando St. and Park Ave., police said.
Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
RELATED: 'Such a good heart': Family mourns SJ security guard killed in double murder-suicide
Police say they believe the victim was homeless.
This is the 21st homicide in San Jose this year.
No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live