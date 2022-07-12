standoff

Santa Clara Co. sheriff's deputies in standoff with armed person, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County deputies on Tuesday are responding to a person armed with a weapon in San Jose.

The incident is happening in the area of N. Bascom Ave. and Bel Air Ave.

The Santa Clara County sheriff's department says the individual is in possession of a firearm.

Deputies tweeted they are using de-escalation methods to provide a peaceful resolution.

No further details are immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

