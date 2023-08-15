SJSU's former sports medicine director pleads guilty to unlawfully sexually touching women athletes

San Jose State University has been named in a class action lawsuit filed Friday in Santa Clara Co. Superior Court involving a former athletic trainer.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose State University's former director of sports medicine pleaded guilty to unlawfully touching women student-athletes in his capacity as an athletic trainer.

According to court documents, Scott Shaw admitted to violating the civil rights of four SJSU student-athletes by touching their breasts and buttocks without consent for a legitimate medical purpose.

RELATED: SJSU named in class action lawsuit linked to sex abuse case involving former athletic trainer

Documents show the conduct went on for three years on the university's campus and Shaw touched members of the women's water polo and soccer teams.

"Scott Shaw abused his position of trust and authority as a public university official to sexually assault female student-athletes who entrusted him with their medical care," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "No student-athlete should ever be subject to sexual harassment at the hands of their sports medicine director, coach or any other official at a college or university. This egregious conduct violates federal law, and the Justice Department will aggressively prosecute individuals who exploit their positions of authority to sexually abuse our community members. We stand with the survivors and thank them for their courage and willingness to support the government's prosecution of this defendant."

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14. Shaw faces a year in prison, a maximum of one year supervised release for each count, and a fine of up to $100,000 on each count.

The video in featured media above is from a previous report.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.